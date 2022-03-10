Brandon Keck, a home invasion robbery and carjacking suspect, was shot and killed by police in Dec. 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A grand jury has returned their ruling on an officers’ deadly force months after a home invasion suspect led police down Interstate 5, committing multiple carjackings in the process.

According to an announcement from Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Thursday, a grand jury returned a not true bill and found that a Portland officer’s use of force — which killed 30-year-old suspect Brandon Keck — was not criminal under Oregon law.

The MCDA’s office says this decision came after all evidence was presented.

Details of the incident

On December 6, 2021, officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland around 9:30 a.m. During that robbery, the suspect reportedly stole the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the suspect appeared to have committed several other carjackings while armed over the following 30-40 minutes, but could not clarify exactly how many or where they occurred.

PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard said officers found the vehicle in the area and were following the suspect when he drove onto northbound I-5 near Rosa Parks — heading in the wrong direction.

At one point, the suspect got out of the stolen car and attempted another carjacking on the freeway. During this latest carjacking, the woman in the car was injured. That victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After that shooting occurred on I-5, an officer fired off rounds and fatally struck the suspect. He was pronounced dead.