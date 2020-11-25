Grant High School defaced, damaged overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland high school was subjected to graffiti overnight.

According to reports on social media, someone defaced and damaged part of Ulysses S. Grant High School in Northeast Portland on Tuesday night. A KOIN 6 crew went by the school Wednesday morning and saw graffiti on the sign and entrance of the school, with phrases such as “decolonize” and “gentrified land” spray-painted on the building.

Grant High School appears to have gotten a makeover tonight. pic.twitter.com/pNC6PRykA5 — Alissa Azar (@R3volutionDaddy) November 25, 2020

KOIN 6 has reached out to Portland Public Schools and Portland police for comment. We will update this story when new information is available.

This is a developing story.