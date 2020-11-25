Grant High School defaced, damaged overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland high school was subjected to graffiti overnight.
According to reports on social media, someone defaced and damaged part of Ulysses S. Grant High School in Northeast Portland on Tuesday night. A KOIN 6 crew went by the school Wednesday morning and saw graffiti on the sign and entrance of the school, with phrases such as “decolonize” and “gentrified land” spray-painted on the building.
KOIN 6 has reached out to Portland Public Schools and Portland police for comment. We will update this story when new information is available.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.