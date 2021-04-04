Grants Pass man faces murder for 2 charred bodies

Crime

1 of 2 victims had been reported missing

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Harley Boitz (Josephine County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they suspect had a role in the death of two men found in a charred car last month.

Harley Boitz of Grants Pass was apprehended following a traffic stop in Cave Junction on Thursday on charges of Murder, Arson, Abuse of a Corpse, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

On the afternoon of March 24, deputies found two bodies in a vehicle that had been reported on fire. The car was in a remote, wooded area about seven miles south of Lake Selmac.

The two victims were later identified as Daniel T. Hill, 24, and Paul M. Folk, 26, — both of whom were from Josephine County. Folk was previously reported as a missing person to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, according to JCSO.

The case remains under investigation. Boitz, 26, has since been lodged into the Josephine County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories