Grants Pass man faces murder for 2 charred bodies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they suspect had a role in the death of two men found in a charred car last month.

Harley Boitz of Grants Pass was apprehended following a traffic stop in Cave Junction on Thursday on charges of Murder, Arson, Abuse of a Corpse, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

On the afternoon of March 24, deputies found two bodies in a vehicle that had been reported on fire. The car was in a remote, wooded area about seven miles south of Lake Selmac.

The two victims were later identified as Daniel T. Hill, 24, and Paul M. Folk, 26, — both of whom were from Josephine County. Folk was previously reported as a missing person to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, according to JCSO.

The case remains under investigation. Boitz, 26, has since been lodged into the Josephine County Jail.