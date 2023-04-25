PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One year after 44-year-old Jeremy Levi Gurtner was found dead in the Columbia River Slough, a family spokesperson has released a statement in hopes community members will come forward with information to solve the cold case.

On April 8, 2022, police say Gurtner’s body was found in the slough near Northeast 105th Avenue and Northeast Alderwood Road in Portland. Officials said he had been deceased anywhere from four days to two weeks.

The Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office determined Gurtner’s death was a homicide.

“Jeremy was a son, father, and brother. Losing him has devastated our family. He is greatly missed. We could rely on him for just about anything. He was gifted in so many areas. A smart man with his whole life ahead of him,” a family spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that “this past year without him has been extremely difficult. Our family will never be the same. Having to live in a community where you don’t know if the person who took the life of your loved one is sitting next to you at a coffee shop, or in line behind you at the grocery store is frightening. If you have any information as to who is responsible for the murder of Jeremy, please come forward, so we can begin to heal.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Detective Daren Taber at 503-988-4356 or at daren.taber@mcso.us.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.