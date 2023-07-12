A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Gresham man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday after he was caught selling methamphetamine in central Oregon, according to authorities.

Dennis DeChenne Jr., 39, was sentenced to 130 months in prison with five years supervised release, the Oregon Department of Justice announced.

Court documents show in April 2020, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team started investigating DeChenne after learning he helped transport large quantities of meth and heroin from the Portland area to central Oregon for resale.

Investigators found that after transporting the drugs, DeChenne would stay in a hotel in Bend for several days and use local runners to sell drugs.

Around midnight on August 18, 2020, authorities located DeChenne at a southern Oregon casino. The next day, deputies arrested him and found two pounds of meth and a loaded pistol in his vehicle.

On July 28, 2021, DeChenne was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. DeChenne later pleaded guilty to the single charge on April 7, 2023.