Gresham felon arrested with loaded guns, $60K cash

Roger Dale Brown faces 9 charges

by: Tim Steele

Roger Dale Brown Jr., 39, was arrested following a traffic stop along I-5 in Lane County, September 23, 2021 (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted felon from Gresham with a cache of guns and $60,000 was arrested in Lane County on Thursday afternoon following a road rage incident, the Oregon State Police said.

Roger Dale Brown Jr. was taken into custody after “a high-risk traffic stop” on I-5 near milepost 205. His pickup truck was pulled over after troopers were called about a road rage incident near milepost 189 where one motorist pointed a gun at the other.

When troopers searched his vehicle, they said they found four loaded weapons: two .45-caliber semi-automatic pistols, a .308 caliber SCAR assault rifle and a pistol-style AK47 with a 75-round drum . They said they also found a “heavy ballistic vest with rifle-rated plates in it.”

Roger Dale Brown Jr., 39, was arrested following a traffic stop along I-5 in Lane County, September 23, 2021 (OSP)

About $60,000 in cash was also found in the truck.

Brown Jr., 39, is in the Lane County Jail facing charges of menacing, unlawful use of a firearm, being a felon in possession of body armor, unlawful possession of a firearm and 5 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested without incident, OSP said.

