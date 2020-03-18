Gresham gunfire sends one person to hospital

The shooting happened near SE 190th Avenue and SE Yamhill Street

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to a hospital after gunfire erupted Tuesday afternoon in Gresham, officers said.

The shooting happened near SE 190th Avenue and SE Yamhill Street. The Gresham Police Department said one person was hurt and taken by ambulance to a trauma hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

SE Yamhill was temporarily closed from SE 187th to SE 190th avenues.

No other details have been released.

