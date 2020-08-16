Gresham man accused of firing shots outside Oregon City pub

Cole Robert Scott is accused of causing a disturbance and firing off rounds in the parking lot of Rodder’s Grub and Pub August 15, 2020 (Oregon City Police Department)

Suspect allegedly involved in altercation in parking lot of Rodder’s Grub and Pub

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham man was arrested late Saturday on accusations that he fired off shots during a fight outside of Rodder’s Grub and Pub in Oregon City.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance with several people fighting in the restaurant’s parking lot on Molalla Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned the suspected gunman, Cole Robert Scott, had fired shots from his car and crashed into a separate vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Scott, 25, was found a short time later at a nearby business on Fir Street and was taken in to custody without incident. A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped track down the handgun, according to OCPD.

Scott was arrested and lodged at the Clackamas County Jail for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Discharging a Firearm within the City, Hit and Run, and Disorderly Conduct II.

Anyone with more information about the fight leading up to the shooting are asked to call the Oregon City Tip line at 503-496-1616.