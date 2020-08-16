Gresham man accused of firing shots outside Oregon City pub

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham man was arrested late Saturday on accusations that he fired off shots during a fight outside of Rodder’s Grub and Pub in Oregon City.
Around 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance with several people fighting in the restaurant’s parking lot on Molalla Avenue. When officers arrived, they learned the suspected gunman, Cole Robert Scott, had fired shots from his car and crashed into a separate vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Scott, 25, was found a short time later at a nearby business on Fir Street and was taken in to custody without incident. A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped track down the handgun, according to OCPD.
Scott was arrested and lodged at the Clackamas County Jail for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Discharging a Firearm within the City, Hit and Run, and Disorderly Conduct II.
Anyone with more information about the fight leading up to the shooting are asked to call the Oregon City Tip line at 503-496-1616.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.