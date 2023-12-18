PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in Gresham early Monday morning for allegedly firing a “ghost gun” rifle out his apartment window.

Officers seized an “unserialized” weapon described as a “short-barreled semi-automatic AR15 rifle,” which was collected alongside 7 spent 5.56 shell casings, according to a release from Gresham Police Department. Gresham resident Clarence Webb was arrested during the course of the investigation.

At roughly 12:15 a.m. Monday morning, police responded to a 911 call reporting the sound of five or six shots at an apartment complex in the 17800 block of Northeast Multnomah Drive. After speaking with some witnesses, police seized the weapon and they say evidence points to the man allegedly firing “the rifle outward while standing just inside the window of the apartment.”

No one was hurt in the incident as police said the gunfire didn’t strike any people or cause any visible damage to property.

The 48-year-old Webb is being lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of reckless endangering and unlawful use of a weapon.