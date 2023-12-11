PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A murder suspect has been arrested after the death of a 50-year-old man in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood last month.

William M. Maingi, a 27-year-old Gresham resident, was identified by detectives as the suspect in the homicide of James Mack following a shooting investigation on Nov. 25, Portland Police Bureau said in a press release.

James David Mack, 50, was already dead from a gunshot wound when authorities arrived on Nov. 15, 2023. (Courtesy: PPB)

Maingi was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 10 following a murder indictment by a Multnomah Grand Jury on Dec. 6. Homicide detectives and East Metro SWAT carried out the arrest, which culminated in Maingi being detained at the Multnomah County Detention Center and booked on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police noted that the victim’s family was notified about the arrest. The case “remains under investigation,” authorities said.

Police previously identified Mack as the victim in the fatal shooting and notified the family of his death. It was also determined by the Medical Examiner that Mack’s death was a homicide by gunshot wound.