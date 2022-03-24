PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gresham police officers arrested a man Tuesday who they say tried to kidnap a woman at gunpoint.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the Extended Stay America hotel in Gresham.

Police arrested 33-year-old Joseph David Teegarden on charges of first-degree kidnapping, coercion, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

According to a court document, Teegarden and the victim do not know each other.

The document states that Teegarden admitted he drank alcohol the day the alleged attempted kidnapping occurred and the day he was arrested. He said he uses methamphetamine weekly and last used it three days ago.

Teegarden has multiple convictions for possessing methamphetamine and a conviction for possession of a forged instrument.

Teegarden’s bail was set at $262,500