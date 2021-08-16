Gresham man arrested in Dominic Jacoby killing

Alec Baldridge will face a murder charge in the death of Dominic Jacoby in Gresham, August 16, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 23-year-old Gresham man will face a murder charge in the death of Dominic Jacoby last week.

Alec James Baldridge was arrested Monday night by the East County Major Crimes Team, Gresham police officials said.

Gunfire was reported near Southeast 15th Drive and Woodland Drive shortly before 4 a.m. on August 13. Police responded and found Jacoby on the ground and called for emergency responders, but he died at the scene, officials said.

Jacoby was 21.

Later that day authorities said they were engaged in “a very active investigation” and “following up on tips” they received.

But officials said they would not release details surrounding the homicide or what led them to arrest Baldridge, who also faces an unlawful use of a weapon charge.

The case remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call tjhe Gresham Police tip line at 503.618.2719 or toll free at 888.989.3505.