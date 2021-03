GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham man faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder in the death of a 58-year-old man who was found dead in his home on the 16000 block of Northeast Glisan Street in Gresham Police officials said.

Police found Mark Lawrence’s body on Thursday.

Lewis Phillips, 43, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on second-degree murder and corpse abuse charges.