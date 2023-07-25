McCarthy Place, a 10-bed residential facility in Gresham, as seen on Google Street View, July 17, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A man accused of fatally stabbing a mental health employee at a group home in Gresham earlier this month was indicted and arraigned on Tuesday.

James Calvin Smith, 58, was a client of McCarthy Place, a Cascadia Health residential facility, 945 Northeast 165th Ave. Sometime during the night of Saturday, July 15, Smith allegedly stabbed and killed Haley Alexis Rogers, who worked the graveyard shift. Her body was discovered the next morning when a colleague arrived for work at 7 a.m.

During the investigation, Gresham Police officers found what appeared to be signs of a struggle in the common area of the facility.

Smith was indicted by a Grand Jury on a trio of charges — second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. He appeared for arraignment before Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Ramras. Smith pleaded not guilty.

