Gresham man uses dead child’s ID for decades, takes benefits

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who assumed the identity of a dead child more than 30 years ago, worked under the child’s name and later applied for Social Security retirement benefits under his and the child’s names was sentenced to federal probation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Robert Lizaragga, of Gresham, got a Social Security number in the child’s name and used that identity as his own from 1991 on.

Lizarraga said he went to a courthouse and obtained the dead child’s information from court records. It’s unclear if he had known the child or what prompted him to commit the crime.

In June, he pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and making a false statement.