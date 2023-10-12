PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five days after a 42-year-old man was shot to death in a Gresham parking lot, police say they have made an arrest.

Justin Graver in an undated photo. The 42-year-old was shot to death in a Gresham parking lot at SE Powell and 182nd, October 7, 2023 (Gresham PD)

Devin Rose, 31, who is accused of killing Justin Graver on Saturday, was booked into jail on Thursday and was charged with second-degree murder, authorities said.

Graver was found dead near the intersection of SE Powell and 182nd around 9 p.m., authorities said. Officers on the scene found “evidence of gunfire” at the spot and began the investigation.

After multiple witness interviews and search warrants, police say they identified Rose as the suspect.

Anyone who knows something about this case is asked to call Gresham police at either 503-618-2719 or 1-888-989-3505.