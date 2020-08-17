Gresham murder suspect arrested, police seek witnesses

Brian Washington accused of murdering Iryonna Bynum on August 11

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Brian Washington II (Gresham Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of murdering a 22-year-old woman in Gresham has been arrested.

According to investigators, Washington played a role in Iryonna Bynum’s death on August 11 when police were summoned after reports of a woman not breathing in the 700 block of SE 187th Avenue. Police had been investigating the circumstances of Bynum’s death since her autopsy and later determined the cause of death to be homicide.

Brian Washington II, 20, was apprehended by Gresham’s East Metro SWAT on Sunday at a residence in the 16100 block of SE Division Street.

Detectives have urged anyone who may have heard or witnessed anything in connection to the incident to call Gresham Police at 503-618-2719.

