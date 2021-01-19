Gresham parents accused of starving 2 young children

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two parents accused of starving their children have been arrested in Gresham, authorities said.

Mena Kamel, 33, and Marina Zaki, 28, allegedly caused serious injury to their two children by starvation and malnourishment, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday. Both children are under the age of six.

The investigation began on June 27, 2020, when emergency responders were called to a home in the 16400 block of East Burnside. One of the children had been critically wounded, according to court documents.

Hospital staff later discovered the extent of the starvation and malnourishment, court documents state. The mistreatment allegedly happened between September of 2018 and June of 2020.

Both children are receiving medical treatment.

Kamel and Zaki are due to be arraigned on Wednesday.