Pedestrian killed in Gresham hit-run, suspect sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is being sought after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Gresham Police responded to the deadly hit-and-run at Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 190th Place shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say a pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lane of NE Halsey, pushing a bike hauling a plastic cart when they were hit from behind.

The driver was reportedly heading east and did not stop after the collision occurred. The suspected car should have front end damage, police say, but there is no further information.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The East County Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Hector Carranza at 503.618.2317.

This is a developing story.