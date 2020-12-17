Gresham police: Deadly shooting victim was 19 years old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police identified the victim in Monday night’s deadly shooting as a 19-year-old Portland resident.
Police responded to reports of gunfire at about 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of NE 192nd Avenue and found Safia Greenwood dead at the scene.
An autopsy ruled Greenwood’s death a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking any potential witnesses to contact the Gresham police tip line at 503.618.2719.
No other details are available at this time.
