PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An officer was injured Thursday afternoon after getting hit by a stolen vehicle, according to the Gresham Police Department

Detectives say the officer had been called to 300 NE Liberty Ave. after witnesses reported seeing two people passed out and unresponsive in the vehicle around 2 p.m.

When officers contacted the people inside, authorities say the driver tried to escape and hit the officer with the car in the process. The suspect – whom police left unnamed – also tried to run away from the area before being taken into custody along with the passenger, officials say.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police say the suspect received treatment for a minor injury he received while running away.

Further details about this incident have yet to be released. An investigation is ongoing.

Gresham Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this scene to contact their tip line at 503-618-2719.

