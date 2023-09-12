Gresham police believe these two individuals may have witnessed a fatal shooting in August. (Gresham police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are asking for public assistance in finding two potential witnesses to a fatal shooting that took place last month.

Just before 4 a.m. on Aug. 26, Gresham officers rushed to the complex at 200 SE 188th Avenue after hearing reports of a person being shot. When they arrived, they found James Edward Wilson, 61, who was later declared dead.

Authorities say that the East County Major Crimes Team was activated to investigate the death as a homicide.

Police ask anyone who can identify the two individuals pictured above to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.