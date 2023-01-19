The suspect is described as a 5-foot-3 Latino man in his 30s with a medium build.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An attempted sexual assault took place at Pat Pfeifer Park in Gresham Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Gresham police say the attack happened around 12:15 p.m. Officers searched the area upon arrival, but couldn’t locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-3 Latino man in his 30s with a medium build, according to authorities. He was wearing a beige or pink colored hoodie with blue jeans.

A detective is attempting to locate witnesses who were in the area of the park and may have seen the suspect. Police also are asking residents in the area to check home surveillance and/or doorbell cameras to see if they captured any footage of the suspect.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.