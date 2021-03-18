Gresham police seek help identifying tattooed homicide victim

Gresham police seek public help to identify a homicide victim found near SE Hogan Road and the Springwater Trail. These are a few of his tattoos, March 18, 2021. (Gresham Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide victim was found dead in the woods near the Springwater Trail in Gresham and police are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Officers responded to a call on Monday about a person who looked to be dead near SE Hogan Road and the Springwater Trail. Police and medics at the scene decided the man’s body had likely been there for a day or two.

Police haven’t said how the man died, but his death is being investigated as a homicide. He’s described as a white man in his 30s with shaggy brown hair and beard, about 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. He had several tattoos and no identification on his person.

Anyone who may know who he is or information regarding his death is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503.618.2719 or 888.989.3505. Callers can remain anonymous.