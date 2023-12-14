PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are searching for a red pickup truck that was stolen from its owner at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

When police arrived at the 100 block of NE 192nd Ave. just before 5 a.m., in response to a 911 call, the victim explained he had left his pickup running and unattended to grab something from his home, according to authorities.

When he came back out, someone was in the driver’s seat, pointed a handgun at him, and drove off with the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

The car make and model is a red Chevrolet S10 pickup with an Oregon license plate of WZZ567 when it was stolen.

Police advise anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911 and not approach the suspect since the individual “is known to be armed with a handgun.”