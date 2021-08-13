Gresham sex assault victim to attacker: ‘You did not win’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who sexually assaulted a woman and her 5-year-old daughter last year in Gresham has been sentenced to more than 13 years behind bars.

Alfredo Guzman-Padilla broke into the victims’ Wood Village home one morning in January of 2020. He sexually assaulted the woman and her daughter then fled before authorities arrived.

Guzman-Padilla was caught hours later outside an apartment complex near where the assaults took place.

Guzman-Padilla pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree burglary. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of public indecency stemming from conduct prior to his arrest.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Friday that 25-year-old Guzman-Padilla had been sentenced to 13.5 years in prison.

During his sentencing, the woman who was assaulted addressed the court, saying, “One day you will have to face not only the horrific attack you did to me but the horrific attack you placed upon my daughter… You did not win. It was not OK and what is OK is you being put right where you belong.”