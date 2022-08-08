PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police recovered more than 100 shell casings in Gresham after a drive-by shooting sent one person to the hospital, according to officials.

At around 9:43 p.m., Gresham police responded to a reported shooting near NE 169th Avenue and Russell Street.

Once there, officers said they found a victim with what appeared to be minor injuries. They also found 111 shell casings.

No arrests were immediately made, but officials said they are working on suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.