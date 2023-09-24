PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Sunday afternoon shooting left one person wounded and a heavy police presence in Gresham, police said.

The shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m.. Officers rushed to the area near NE Division and NE Burnside and found the wounded victim, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. That person’s condition was not released by investigators.

The East County Major Crimes Team is at the scene and officials said “there is no ongoing threat to the community.” Lanes may be closed in that area into early Sunday evening.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gresham police.