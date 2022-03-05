PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is in critical condition after being shot by someone he knew during a disturbance shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Gresham police said.

The shooting happened in the 18000 block of SE Market Street. Authorities said the alleged shooter left the scene but later contacted police. The victim was rushed to an area hospital for emergency surgery and is in critical condition at this time.

No one has yet been arrested and the investigation remains very active, police said.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.