Gresham shootings: ‘Violence, gun, gang issue wrapped into one’

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators were following up on leads a day after a Black man was shot and killed in broad daylight in Gresham.

Police responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of SE 172nd Avenue and E Burnside Street around 1:30 p.m. Officers arrived within minutes but they found an adult man dead in the street with gunshot wounds.

Authorities said Thursday they don’t believe the shooting was random.

Seven people were shot a week ago just a couple of blocks from where Wednesday’s deadly shooting took place. They had been attending a vigil for 22-year-old Alejandro Barajas who was gunned down at the same spot on April 25. Police said a dark SUV drove past the vigil and someone inside opened fire, injuring four men and three women. A suspect in Barajas’ murder was arrested the same day but was not thought to be involved in the mass shooting.

Interim Gresham Police Chief Claudio Grandjean said there wasn’t much new information to share in the deadly shooting from Wednesday but investigators “still have a lot of leads, a lot of evidence to comb through — we feel pretty confident we will find who is responsible.”

A memorial for the man was forming along the sidewalk on Thursday as people dropped off flowers and balloons.

Meanwhile, Gresham police said they’re tapping into community resources in an effort to curb the shootings.

“It’s a violence issue, it’s a gun issue, it’s a gang issue wrapped up into one and we need to address all of them in order to quell it,” said Grandjean. “We are recognizing the power of teaming up not just with other law enforcement, which we are doing, but also other community members: people, groups, faith communities, non-profits who have a stake in seeing things get better.”