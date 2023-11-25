PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old was booked for attempted murder days after a stabbing in Gresham left one person critically injured.

Luke Gentry was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of SW McGinnis Avenue in Troutdale, Gresham police said. He’s accused of stabbing someone at NE Hogan Road and NE 19 Street on Wednesday.

The wounded person, whose name has not yet been publicly released, remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

Along with attempted murder, Gentry was also booked for 1st-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested by East Multnomah County Major Crimes Team detectives and East Metro SWAT.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Department Tip Line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.