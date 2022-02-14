Gresham suspect ‘avoiding capture’ in execution-style murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman wanted for her alleged role in a brutal execution-style killing in Gresham “knows she is wanted and is actively avoiding capture,” the Gresham Police Department said Monday.

Kassandra Kitchens is the only one of 5 suspects in the death of Andrew Sherrell that remains at large, officials said. The 26-yearr-old was indicted with the others by a Multnomah County Grand Jury in December 2021 for 6 separate charges: 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone.

The other suspects indicted by the grand jury are Cesar Estrada-Nava, 31, of Portland; D’Sean Maurice Baker, 43, of Portland; Andrew Bushnell, 36, of Eugene; and Christian Joshua Wobbe, 23. They each face a variety of charges.

What investigators say happened

Sherrell was a drug dealer who split time between Portland metro and Central Oregon. He had an outstanding drug debt that was the motive for his murder. The suspects conspired to kill Sherrell and brutally executed him that late September night.

Sherrell’s hands were bound and he was assaulted. Then he was driven from downtown Portland to that spot in Gresham, where he was shot to death and left on the side of the road.

Clockwise from left: Cesar Estrada-Nava, D’Sean Maurice Baker, Christian Joshua Wobbe, Kassandra Kitchens, Andrew Bushnell, Photos released December 15, 2021 by Gresham PD

The investigators included the police departments from Gresham, Portland, the Port of Portland, Bend, Redmond, Vancouver and Beaverton. It also included the sheriff’s offices from Multnomah, Clackamas, Deschutes, Clark counties plus the Oregon State Police. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office was also involved.