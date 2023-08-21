The Shilo Inn, 3304 Market Street NE in Salem, as seen on Google Street View, August 21, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a 22-year-old Gresham woman at a Salem hotel is now considered a homicide, police said.

Around 6:35 a.m. Saturday, Salem officers were sent to the Shilo Inn, 3304 Market Street NE, about an unresponsive woman. By the time they arrived the woman, later identified as Janet Ramos-Hernandez, had already died.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section were immediately called to the scene.

The case remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.