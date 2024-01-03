The City of Gresham denied requests to speak on these issues due to pending investigations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Serious issues are impacting Gresham’s homeless community.

Two months after a former homeless advocate was accused of stealing the identities of homeless people, Gresham police are investigating the murder of a man living on the streets.

On the morning after Christmas, 35-year-old Cody Funk was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near the corner of Southeast Division and 190th Avenue.

Detectives say Funk was “experiencing homelessness” and died as a result of homicidal violence. Gresham police are still asking for witnesses and information that might bring the killer to justice.

“It’s often those pieces of information that seem small or insignificant without additional context that are really critical for us,” Detective Adam Wright said.

Those with information that could help solve Funk’s case can contact Detective Justin Pick at 503-618-2561.

Meanwhile, messages of love, kindness, and fond memories have been left where Funk’s body was found.

“Mr. Funk was clearly a member of our community in a very vulnerable position, and we think it’s incredibly important to make sure that the person who did this to him is held accountable,” Wright said. “That’s why investigators are out today continuing their investigation, canvassing the neighborhood and trying to find additional witnesses and additional video so that we can have justice for Cody.”

Funk’s death comes amid growing concern for Gresham’s unhoused community as former homeless services specialist Kevin Dahlgren faces nearly 25 criminal charges of identity theft, theft, and official misconduct while targeting homeless people.

Dahlgren often spoke publicly about his efforts to assist homeless people in and around Gresham, routinely discussed the issue via social media, and made multiple television appearances – including two on KOIN 6’s Eye on Northwest Politics.

“For someone who presented themselves as an advocate, and an outreach worker, someone who’s supposed to be helping these people, to in turn use them in the commitment of crimes and victimize them, It’s pretty disheartening,” Deputy John Plock previously told KOIN 6 News. “And we really hope to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Dahlgren resigned from his job in October 2023 and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

