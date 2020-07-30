‘Group assault’ injures one in Portland; juveniles held

A .22 caliber pistol and a pellet gun were found during a traffic stop on I-84 that followed assaults in Portland, July 30, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six young people were taken for questioning by Portland police after 2 assaults were reported in the downtown area very early Thursday morning.

The assaults happened at SW 5th and Yamhill and SW 4th and Morrison, police said, and followed a call from someone who saw a young man waving a handgun and taking pictures. That witness provided a description of their car and the license plate.

Then around 12:25 a.m. the victim of the first assault and multiple witnesses said “a female juvenile” tried to take something from a man in a wheelchair. When the victim tried to protect his friend in the wheelchair, he was assaulted by the group and suffered a broken rib.

During the assault, one of the group pointed a gun at the victim “several times” before running back to the car, which then left.

The person in the wheelchair left the area and wasn’t interviewed, investigators said.

A short time later, investigators said, the car stopped at 4th and Morrison and assaulted another person who tried to protect himself with his bike. That victim was able to safely get away.

The car again took off but was spotted by police on westbound I-84. The 6 people in the car were detained and taken for questioning. Investigators said a black pellet gun and a .22 caliber pistol were found inside their car.

Two juveniles face 3rd-degree assault, while one of them — who had an outstanding warrant — also faces unlawful possession of a weapon. Their names have not been released.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB and reference case number 20-236710.