PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A security guard was stabbed in the head in Northwest Portland Saturday morning while he was ordering coffee, police said.

Around 10:20 a.m., the security guard, in full uniform and wearing a bicycle helmet, was getting coffee when the alleged assailant, Samuel J. Kusaj, walked up behind him and stabbed him through the helmet with a makeshift weapons of two pencils in the neck of a plastic bottle.

The pencils pierced the helmet foam and the skin on the guard’s head, officials said. The guard called police and said he was following the suspect as he walked away.

Kusah, 51, was arrested at NW Broadway and Hoyt, police said. He’s facing a felony assault charge along with unlawful use of a weapon.

The guard was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.