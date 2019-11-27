Guilty: Man abused woman’s corpse he hid under mattress

Lamont Howard had sex with another woman on top of that mattress

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted felon who was ordered to not have contact with a woman who died from an accidental drug overdose was convicted of abusing her corpse by having sex with a different woman on top of the mattress where the body was hidden.

A jury unanimously found Clayton Lamont Howard guilty after a 10-day trial in Multnomah County, the District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The 56-year-old was arrested not long after Neta Mangum died on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Her family reported her missing the next day. When police went to check on her, they found Howard and another woman, who told them Mangum let her move in so she could get off the streets.

Trial testimony

During the trial, that woman testified the last time she saw Mangum was the early morning of the day she died. She went to sleep and later asked Howard where Mangum was. He told her Mangum went to the Oregon coast with a man named Elvis and she’d be back Sunday.

That day she and Howard used drugs and had sex multiple times on Mangum’s bed.

Howard also used Mangum’s cellphone and texted her family pretending to be her. But from the way the texts were written her family knew right away someone else was using her cellphone.

The day her family reported her missing, police found Howard had Mangum’s cellphone, bank cards and jewelry.

When Howard took the stand he said he didn’t call 911 after he found her body because he was ordered not to have contact with her. He also said he tried to give her first aid but decided to conceal her body with clothes, plastic totes and a mattress.

The other woman did not have any idea Mangum’s body was hidden under the mattress.

While the jury convicted Howard of abusing Mangum’s corpse, they acquitted him of one count of identity theft. The court also ruled the state hadn’t proven an attempted theft charge about her jewelry.

Howard, who has previously been convicted of rape, robbery and burglary, will be sentenced December 3 by Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan.