PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Six months after being convicted on six child sex abuse charges, a Fairview man was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Brendan Tyler Johnson, 25, was convicted in March 2023 after a months-long investigation and weeklong trial. Johnson messaged a 10-year-old child on social media and requested sexually explicit photos.

Police arrested Johnson on March 21, 2022, after the child’s parents told deputies that he had been inappropriately communicating with their child.

During the investigation, detectives searched Johnson’s home and internet history. They discovered that he had virtually handled and stored pornographic images of children.

A grand jury indicted Johnson, and a jury convicted Johnson on:

Two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct

One count of encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree

Three counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree

Johnson was originally set to be sentenced April 14. It’s not clear why it took 6 months to sentence him.

He was transferred from Multnomah County to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

At the time of his conviction, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News:

“What is most important for parents, and children, is to know that child predators use all kinds of social media apps to lure children. We stress parents monitor their child’s activity on social media, that they learn how to identify suspicious activity or signs in their child that indicate possible abuse or corruption and they help their child understand the dangers that exist online.”.