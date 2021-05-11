Gun, axe, hatchet: Ex-boyfriend held for attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ex-boyfriend, intercepted by Cowlitz County deputies less than 500 feet from a where a woman and her male roommate were living, had a gun and extra ammunition in his car along with a shovel, pickaxe and hatchet in the trunk, authorities said.

Adam Judah Diggins was booked on 5 charges: attempted murder, felony cyberstalking-domestic violence, felony harassment, carrying a loaded gun in his car and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 6, the woman — who is the mother of Diggins child — told the sheriff’s office Diggins was stalking her. They haven’t been together in several years, she told authorities, but he sent a series of messages, lewd videos and pictures, along with pictures of a gun and threatened to kill her male roommate.

That night the 44-year-old Happy Valley resident allegedly said he was in Woodland on his way to Longview and “this time I’m for real.” Authorities said they tried to find him that night but came up empty.

The next day, the roommate called deputies and said Diggins made more threats, and that he was on his way from Gresham to Longview to kill him.

Deputies rushed to the Longview residence and, officials said, were there when Diggins sent another message from a nearby street. The Cowlitz County deputies spotted him and took him into custody about 500 feet from the home.

Diggins remains inside the Cowlitz County Jail at this time