Gun drawn in road rage incident, suspected DUII driver arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver accused of pointing a gun at another driver Tuesday night in Washington County was arrested after deputies said they found two loaded guns in the man’s pickup.

Bailey Michael Todd Reasoner of Vernonia was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges including unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, menacing and DUII.

A man flagged down a deputy on Tuesday evening and said he called 911 about a reckless driver who had tailgated him before pointing a gun at him near the Hillsboro Police Station.

Another deputy in the area spotted the reported vehicle in the Cornelius Fred Meyer parking lot. Multiple deputies responded to the scene and took 23-year-old Reasoner into custody.

While searching the suspect’s Chevy Colorado, deputies found two loaded handguns and a metal pipe which they suspected was an explosive device, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to help and they concluded the device did not contain explosives.

Reasoner may face additional charges.