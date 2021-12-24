Gun-filled safe dragged from home in ‘planned burglary’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A home safe with shotguns and a rifle was the target of a planned burglary in Tillamook by burglars who cut the power to home — but were still caught on surveillance cameras.

Early Friday morning, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said, 3 people in an older Toyota pickup truck drove through a gate, got into a home on Salmonberry Road, tied a chain around a safe, dragged it down the driveway before loading it and a locked file cabinet into the bed of the pickup and driving off.

The burglars cut the power to the vacant home before they crashed into the gate, authorities said. But the surveillance cameras kept working.

“This was most definitely a planned burglary,” the sheriff’s office said on their Facebook page.

Inside the safe were two 12-gauge shotguns and a 30/30 lever action Winchester rifle. “It would appear the safe was the specific target of this burglary,” officials said.

The getaway vehicle “appears to be an older Toyota extended-cab 4WD pick-up with a slider rear window, a lift and larger tires,” authorities said. There was no rear license plate and the truck “has a graphic stripe down the side as well as some sort of body repair on the roof above the driver’s area and a hood that might not close completely.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tillamook non-emergency line at 503.815.1911, or an anonymous voicemail at 503.815.3319.