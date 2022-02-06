‘Gun violence is continuing’: Bullets fly in Portland

4 homicides in Portland this week, all from gunfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bullets continue to fly around Portland in 2022, with 116 shootings already reported in the first 5 weeks of the year. Four homicides were recorded in Portland this week, all from gunfire.

Early Saturday a man was shot to death in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood not long before a shooting on Hayden Island wounded one person. Late Saturday, shots were fired in Old Town, leaving bullet casings in the 600 block of NW 6th and the MAX line disrupted for 2 hours.

No arrests have been made.

PPB Sgt. Kevin Allen said statistics show the problem is not going away. Gun violence escalated in 2021 and continues to remain high now.

“We reported 116 shootings this year compared to 104 in January of last year. If you look at last year, there were 33 people injured by gunfire in the month of January, this year it is 34,” Allen said. “What that tells me is our continuing gun violence is, indeed, continuing.”

He added there is a lot of work to do to address the issue of gun violence in the community.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.