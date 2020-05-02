Gun Violence Reduction Team arrests 1 from ‘focused patrol’

Police said the driver didn't pull over during a traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police said they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday evening after an attempted traffic stop turned into a short pursuit in the Mill Park/ Hazelwood area.

The bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team was conducting a focused patrol in Southeast Portland when officers tried to pull over a car near Southeast 127 Avenue and Southeast Stark Street around 7:40 p.m.

Instead of pulling over, the driver took off.

Police later found the car in a business parking lot not too far away. The driver wasn’t inside when officers found the car, but after a coordinated search with the help of a K-9 unit, they found the suspect. Officers also learned that the car in question had hit another car before police discovered it in the parking lot.

Portland Police said officers found a .9mm handgun that had been “discarded on the search path.”

Faisal Osman, 19, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, failing to perform the duty of a driver and running from police.