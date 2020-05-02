Gun Violence Reduction Team arrests 1 from ‘focused patrol’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police said they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday evening after an attempted traffic stop turned into a short pursuit in the Mill Park/ Hazelwood area.
The bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team was conducting a focused patrol in Southeast Portland when officers tried to pull over a car near Southeast 127 Avenue and Southeast Stark Street around 7:40 p.m.
Instead of pulling over, the driver took off.
Police later found the car in a business parking lot not too far away. The driver wasn’t inside when officers found the car, but after a coordinated search with the help of a K-9 unit, they found the suspect. Officers also learned that the car in question had hit another car before police discovered it in the parking lot.
Portland Police said officers found a .9mm handgun that had been “discarded on the search path.”
Faisal Osman, 19, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, failing to perform the duty of a driver and running from police.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.