Apartment gunfire, escaped suspect keep Tigard police busy

Main Street in downtown Tigard was locked down after the handcuffed suspect escaped

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard police had their hands full Thursday afternoon. They said shots were fired at an apartment complex and, at the same time, a suspect in handcuffs broke free.

Officers said they got a call about a man firing a gun at the Brightwaters at Red Hawk apartment complex in the 16100 block of SW 108th Avenue. The man was shooting from inside an apartment toward the outside, police said.

He was taken into custody and officers seized the gun. No one appeared to have been hurt.

At the same time, Main Street in downtown Tigard was locked down after an arrested suspect in handcuffs gave officers the slip. He was captured and taken back into custody.

It’s unclear what he was originally arrested for.