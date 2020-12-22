‘Gunfire came from everywhere. They murdered my wife’

Kelley Marie Smith, 53, was shot to death December 17 while delivering for Uber Eats (Courtesy/KOIN)

Kelley Marie Smith was 53 when she was killed December 17

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kelley Marie Smith was making her last Uber Eats delivery on the Eliot neighborhood in North Portland last Thursday. Her husband Raymond was with her, helping make those deliveries.

“My wife does Uber Eats to help supplement our income,” Raymond told KOIN 6 News. “I’m unemployed at this particular time because of this pandemic, so I go with her.”

They were near Dawson Park when they finished their last delivery and were heading back. Raymond said someone stopped them and asked for a ride – and around that time there was gunfire.

“Somebody else fired. I couldn’t see the location it was dark,” he said. “There was gunfire, came from everywhere. It thought it would never stop. They murdered my wife.”

Kelley Smith was 53. She and Raymond had been married since 1996.

Raymond and the person who asked for a ride weren’t hit. Kelley’s death was the 52nd homicide of 2020 in Portland, and the 39th homicide by gun.

And her beloved husband is just hoping someone comes forward with information.

“If anyone has any information, anything concerning this incident, please get in contact with the Portland Police Department,” Raymond said. “I beg of you, anybody that knows anything.”

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Michael Greenlee at 503.823.0871 or Detective Brad Clifton at 503.823.0696.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a $2500 reward for information. Tips can be delivered online and anonymously.