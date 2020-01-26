Families inside when bullets hit 2 North Portland homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families inside two North Portland homes were luckily unharmed after stray bullets flew into their houses early Sunday morning.

Shots were reported near McCoy Park on North Trenton St. just after midnight, according to police. Arriving officers discovered that bullets had penetrated into the living area of two homes on the east side of the park, but did not strike anyone. Police said a parked, unoccupied car was also hit.

One family spoke to KOIN 6 News about the fear they felt—with four children and six adults home at the time—when the shots rang out.

“We were sitting here and my twin sister was sitting here, we were all sitting there on the ground,” described Fatimah Al Sammarraie. “We were very, very scared.”

She said one bullet came in through the window and hit a door inside. Children were sitting nearby.

“Then we heard the sound of the gun and then we saw the shooting come from this hole and through this one,” she said.

Al Sammarraie said she ran to the kitchen and called 911. She described the police as helpful. They instructed the family to stay away from the windows and stayed on the phone with her until officers arrived.

Portland’s Gun Violence Reduction Team continues to investigate as no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to call 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.