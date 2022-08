PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunfire erupted in Southeast Portland Sunday night, leaving 2 people wounded.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at SE 122nd and Burnside and left one man suffering a traumatic injury. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. A woman was shot in the hand and is expected to recover.

No one is in custody.

This is the same location where a man was shot near the MAX light rail station on August 12.

