Gunfire hits 3 homes in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple houses were hit by gunfire Friday night in Northeast Portland’s Vernon neighborhood, police said.
The shots were fired near NE 19th Avenue and NE Killingsworth Street at about 7:15 p.m.
Portland police said no one was hurt but three houses were hit by bullets.
No other information is available at this time.
