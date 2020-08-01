Gunfire hits 3 homes in NE Portland

Shooting happened near NE 19th Avenue and NE Killingsworth Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple houses were hit by gunfire Friday night in Northeast Portland’s Vernon neighborhood, police said.

The shots were fired near NE 19th Avenue and NE Killingsworth Street at about 7:15 p.m.

Portland police said no one was hurt but three houses were hit by bullets.

No other information is available at this time.