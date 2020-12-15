Gunfire in N. Portland leaves one wounded

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot in North Portland Monday night and investigators are searching for the shooter.

Gunfire erupted around 9:50 p.m. in the 3700 block of N. Lombard, PPB said in a release. Officers rushed to the scene and found one person wounded.

At this time there is no information on the victim’s condition nor is there any suspect information.

It’s the second shooting of the night. Earlier Monday afternoon, one person was shot in the SE 136th/Division area. That investigation is also ongoing.

