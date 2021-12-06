Gunfire in NE Portland leaves one person dead

One person was shot to death in the 1800 block of NE 66th in Portland, December 6, 2021 (KOIN)

Shooting happened in the 1800 block of NE 66th

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunfire took the life of one person in Northeast Portland Monday morning, police said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police rushed to the 1800 block of NE 66th after a “shots fired” call. Once they arrived they found one person already dead.

Homicide detectives remain at the scene and no further information is available at this time.

This shooting took place around the same time that a massive police presence shut down I-5 after several carjackings and an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead.

